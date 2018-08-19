Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

August 19, 2018 7:06 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled LHP Daniel Stumpf from Toledo (IL). Designated RHP Zach McAllister for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Ervin Santana on the 10-day DL. Reinstated OF Robbie Grossman from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Rochester (IL). Assigned OF Johnny Field to Rochester.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday, Aug. 16. Recalled LHP Thomas Pannone from Buffalo (IL). Purchased the contract of RHP Justin Shafer from Buffalo. Optioned LHP Luis Santos was optioned to Buffalo. Transferred RHP Aaron Sanchez to the 60-day DL.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Matt Larkins. Placed LHP Hector Silvestre on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released S George Iloka.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Marcus Cromartie. Waived-injured S Stefan McClure.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Bronson Hill. Activated LB Nick Perry from PUP list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Orlando Scandrick to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DB Jaylen Watkins on injured reserve. Claimed S Micah Hanneman off waivers from Cleveland.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Claimed DT Adam Reth off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived-injured DT Drew Iddings.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Scottie Upshall to a professional tryout contract.

