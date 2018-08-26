Sunday’s Sports Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Sean Manaea on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Emilio Pagan from Nashville (PCL).
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Harrison Kain.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released LHP Brady Bowen.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Robert Garcia. Placed LHP Jake Fisher on the DL, retroactive to Aug. 16.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded LB Antonio Morrison to Green Bay for CB Lenzy Pipkins.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived-injured WR Lucky Whitehead. Signed QB John Wolford.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Jaboree Williams. Released LB Corey Nelson.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Connor Jessop. Waived WR Allenzae Staggers.
