Sunday’s Sports Transactions

August 26, 2018 10:42 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Deck McGuire to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated RHP Hansel Robles from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Sean Manaea on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Emilio Pagan from Nashville (PCL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Buster Posey on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday, Aug. 24. Recalled C Aramis Garcia from Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Harrison Kain.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released LHP Brady Bowen.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Robert Garcia. Placed LHP Jake Fisher on the DL, retroactive to Aug. 16.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB-KR Adam Jones.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded LB Antonio Morrison to Green Bay for CB Lenzy Pipkins.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acquired C Brett Jones from the New York Giants for a 2019 draft pick.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — WR Eric Decker announced his retirement.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived-injured WR Lucky Whitehead. Signed QB John Wolford.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Jaboree Williams. Released LB Corey Nelson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Rishard Matthews from the PUP list. Placed WR Michael Campanaro on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Connor Jessop. Waived WR Allenzae Staggers.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Suspended RB Isaiah Cobb and LB Nyvin Nelson indefinitely following their arrests on driving under the influence.

