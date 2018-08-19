Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sungjae Im wins Web.com finale; leads PGA Tour qualfiers

August 19, 2018 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — Sungjae Im won the regular-season ending Portland Open on Sunday to earn one of 25 PGA Tour cards and become the first player to top the Web.com Tour money list wire-to-wire.

Im closed with a 4-under 67 on Pumpkin Ridge’s Witch Hollow course for a four-stroke victory over John Chin. The 20-year-old South Korean player earned $144,000 to finish the season with $534,326.

Im finished at 18-under 266. He also won the season-opening event in the Bahamas and had three second-place finishes.

Chin shot a 66. He was the only player to move into the top 25 on the money list, earning $86,400 to go from 41st to 10th with $207,909.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton was third at 13 under after a 66. Jim Knous (67) and Derek Ernst (71) were 12 under, a stroke ahead of Kevin Dougherty (70) and Curtis Luck (69).

Dougherty finished 26th on the money list, $207,909 behind Hank Lebioda for the final PGA Tour card.

Ben Taylor dropped out of the top 25, going from 25th to 29th after missing the cut.

Twenty-five more PGA Tour cards will be awarded in the four-event Web.com Tour Finals.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence