Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Taggart’s debut: No. 19 Florida State hosts No. 20 Va. Tech

August 30, 2018 10:49 am
 
2 min read
Share       

No. 20 Virginia Tech (9-4 last season) at No. 19 Florida State (7-6), Monday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Florida State by 7½.

Series record: Florida State leads 23-12-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Florida State opens the Willie Taggart Era with a top-25 matchup. It’s the first time since 2009, when the Seminoles played Miami that FSU has started the year at home against a Atlantic Coast Conference rival. Virginia Tech begins year three under coach Justin Fuente (19-8 at the school) and the Hokies make their first trip to Tallahassee since 2008.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida State’s running backs vs. Virginia Tech’s defense. The Seminoles have one of the ACC’s deepest backfields behind Cam Akers, Jacques Patrick and redshirt freshman Khalan Laborn. And Taggart’s spread offense has had 1,000-yard rushers at South Florida and Oregon. The Hokies were No. 2 in the ACC in run defense last season (123.1 yards per game), but lost eight defensive starters.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Tech: QB Josh Jackson. As a redshirt freshman, Jackson threw for 2,991 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 starts. He completed 59.6 percent of his passes and had a pair of 300-yard games, both in road wins (over East Carolina and Boston College).

Florida State: Akers. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound sophomore had four 100-yard rushing games, finishing with 1,024 yards (ninth-best in school history) and seven touchdowns. Akers averaged 5.3 yards per carry, breaking Dalvin Cook’s school record for a freshman.

        Trump’s planned pay freeze earns criticism from at least 1 House Republican

FACTS & FIGURES

Fuente is 3-0 vs. Taggart as head coaches, with Fuente’s Memphis teams picking up wins in 2013-15 over Taggart’s USF teams. … FSU is playing its third straight opener against a top-25 team. The Seminoles lost to No. 1 Alabama in 2017 in Atlanta and defeated No. 11 Ole Miss in 2016 in Orlando. . Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden and former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer will be honorary captains. . Florida State and Virginia Tech last played in 2012 in Blacksburg, Virginia. Seminoles QB EJ Manuel connected with Rashad Greene for a 39-yard touchdown with 1:40 left as No. 8 Florida State escaped with a 28-22 win.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|5 ISS World America
9|6 Total Exposure Health 2018
9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'