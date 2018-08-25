Texans-Rams Stats

Houston 7 7 0 6—20 L.A. Rams 7 7 7 0—21 First Quarter

Hou_Blue 3 run (Rose kick), 7:10.

La_Cooper 6 pass from Mannion (Zuerlein kick), 1:42.

Second Quarter

La_Jo.Kelly 4 run (Zuerlein kick), 1:54.

Hou_B.Miller 7 pass from Weeden (Rose kick), :30.

Third Quarter

La_Jo.Kelly 15 run (Ficken kick), 2:54.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_Bray 3 pass from Webb (pass failed), 5:54.

A_60,862.

___

Hou La First downs 20 18 Total Net Yards 286 248 Rushes-yards 21-84 34-129 Passing 202 119 Punt Returns 1-10 1-9 Kickoff Returns 2-69 1-25 Interceptions Ret. 1-12 2-13 Comp-Att-Int 20-33-2 21-30-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 1-12 Punts 3-43.0 6-40.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-29 10-95 Time of Possession 24:22 35:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Blue 5-45, Coleman 5-22, L.Miller 3-8, Watson 1-5, Webb 1-3, Swanson 2-1, Pope 4-0. Los Angeles, Jo.Kelly 15-64, Ni.Holley 11-40, Bra.Allen 2-14, M.Brown 6-11.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 3-6-1-15, Weeden 10-17-1-108, Webb 7-10-0-93. Los Angeles, Mannion 11-17-1-68, Bra.Allen 10-13-0-63.

RECEIVING_Houston, Pruitt 4-29, Weah 3-34, B.Miller 3-26, Bray 2-21, Ervin 2-12, Pope 2-7, Smith 1-43, Coates 1-32, L.Miller 1-8, Hopkins 1-4. Los Angeles, F.Brown 5-35, Mitchell 3-23, Hodge 3-22, Cooper 3-22, Mundt 2-9, Jo.Kelly 2-0, McElroy 1-11, Natson 1-11, Hemingway 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Rose 28, Rose 57.

