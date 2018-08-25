Texans-Rams Stats

|Houston
|7
|7
|0
|6—20
|L.A. Rams
|7
|7
|7
|0—21
|First Quarter
Hou_Blue 3 run (Rose kick), 7:10.
La_Cooper 6 pass from Mannion (Zuerlein kick), 1:42.
La_Jo.Kelly 4 run (Zuerlein kick), 1:54.
Hou_B.Miller 7 pass from Weeden (Rose kick), :30.
La_Jo.Kelly 15 run (Ficken kick), 2:54.
Hou_Bray 3 pass from Webb (pass failed), 5:54.
A_60,862.
___
|Hou
|La
|First downs
|20
|18
|Total Net Yards
|286
|248
|Rushes-yards
|21-84
|34-129
|Passing
|202
|119
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-69
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-12
|2-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-33-2
|21-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-12
|Punts
|3-43.0
|6-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-29
|10-95
|Time of Possession
|24:22
|35:38
___
RUSHING_Houston, Blue 5-45, Coleman 5-22, L.Miller 3-8, Watson 1-5, Webb 1-3, Swanson 2-1, Pope 4-0. Los Angeles, Jo.Kelly 15-64, Ni.Holley 11-40, Bra.Allen 2-14, M.Brown 6-11.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 3-6-1-15, Weeden 10-17-1-108, Webb 7-10-0-93. Los Angeles, Mannion 11-17-1-68, Bra.Allen 10-13-0-63.
RECEIVING_Houston, Pruitt 4-29, Weah 3-34, B.Miller 3-26, Bray 2-21, Ervin 2-12, Pope 2-7, Smith 1-43, Coates 1-32, L.Miller 1-8, Hopkins 1-4. Los Angeles, F.Brown 5-35, Mitchell 3-23, Hodge 3-22, Cooper 3-22, Mundt 2-9, Jo.Kelly 2-0, McElroy 1-11, Natson 1-11, Hemingway 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Rose 28, Rose 57.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.