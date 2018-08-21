Listen Live Sports

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

August 21, 2018
 
App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 19, 2018:

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Pocket City, Bobby Li

8. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Human Anatomy Atlas 2019, Visible Body

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

2. Hello Stars, Fastone Games

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Remind: School Communication, remind101

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Go Fish!, Kwalee

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google, Inc.

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Notability, Ginger Labs

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Human Anatomy Atlas 2019, Visible Body

6. Teen Titans Go! Figure, Cartoon Network

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. XtraMath, XtraMath

9. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’18, Roto Sports, Inc.

10. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Hello Stars, Fastone Games

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Bendy in Nightmare Run, TheMeatly Games, Ltd

4. Creative Destruction, Yuan Zuo

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Go Fish!, Kwalee

7. Tomb of the Mask, Playgendary

8. Fortnite, Epic Games

9. Hole.io, Voodoo

10. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

