This Date In Baseball

Aug. 24

1905 — The Chicago Cubs beat the Phillies at Philadelphia 2-1 in 20 innings behind the complete game pitching of Ed Reulbach.

1940 — Outfielder Ted Williams pitched the last two innings for the Boston Red Sox against Detroit at Fenway Park. He allowed one run on three hits, but struck out Rudy York on three pitches. The Tigers, behind Tommy Bridges, won 12-1.

1951 — St. Louis Browns owner Bill Veeck gave over 1,000 fans behind his dugout YES and NO placards, allowing them to have a part in the strategy of the game. The fans flashed the cards when asked by the coaches what the Browns should do and it worked as St. Louis beat the Philadelphia Athletics 5-3.

1971 — Ernie Banks hit the 512th and final home run of his career as the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4. Banks’ shot came off Jim McGlothin in the first inning.

1975 — Ed Halicki of San Francisco pitched a 6-0 no-hitter against the New York Mets to lead the Giants to a sweep of a doubleheader. On the same day, Dave Lopes of Los Angeles stole his 38th consecutive base in the seventh inning against the Expos. Lopes’ streak was snapped in the 12th inning by Gary Carter. The Expos won 5-3 in 14 innings.

1989 — After six months of denial, defense and delay, Cincinnati manager Pete Rose was banned for life from baseball by Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti for gambling. Rose, baseball’s all-time hit leader and holder of 19 major-league records, signed a five-page agreement with Giamatti in which he agreed to a lifetime penalty but did not admit to gambling on baseball.

2003 — Ramon Hernandez and Miguel Tejada hit grand slams as Oakland routed Toronto 17-2.

2008 — Francisco Rodriguez earned his 50th save, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-3 victory over Minnesota.

2012 — Adrian Beltre of Texas hit for the cycle in an 8-0 win over Minnesota.

2014 — Jae Yeong Hwang drove in two runs and Hae Chan Choi weathered a late Chicago rally to lead South Korea to an 8-4 win in the Little League World Series championship game.

2016 — David Ortiz became the oldest player ever to hit 30 homers in a season, but the Tampa Bay Rays came back from a three-run deficit to beat Boston 4-3 in 11 innings. The 40-year-old designated hitter connected for a two-run home run off starting pitcher Matt Andriese during the first inning.

Today’s birthdays: Luke Jackson, 27; Enrique Hernandez, 27; Brett Gardner, 35; Cal Ripken, 58.

