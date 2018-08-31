Listen Live Sports

Thunder waives forward Kyle Singler

August 31, 2018 5:23 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder waived forward Kyle Singler on Friday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Thunder’s plan.

The 6-foot-8, 228-pound Singler started in 22 games and appeared in a total of 138 over four years with the Thunder. He averaged 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 13.6 minutes.

Singler played at Duke and entered the NBA in 2012.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

