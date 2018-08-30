Thursday’s College Football Scores

EAST

Coast Guard 33, New England Coll. 7

Frostburg St. 34, Stevenson 7

Maine 35, New Hampshire 7

Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19

S. Connecticut 35, Gannon 31

UCF 56, UConn 17

Wagner 40, Bowie St. 23

West Chester 44, Bentley 6

SOUTH

Campbell 49, Chowan 26

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

MIDWEST

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

