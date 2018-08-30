Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s College Football Scores

August 30, 2018 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Coast Guard 33, New England Coll. 7

Frostburg St. 34, Stevenson 7

Maine 35, New Hampshire 7

Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

S. Connecticut 35, Gannon 31

UCF 56, UConn 17

Wagner 40, Bowie St. 23

West Chester 44, Bentley 6

SOUTH

Campbell 49, Chowan 26

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

        Trump’s planned pay freeze earns criticism from at least 1 House Republican

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

MIDWEST

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'