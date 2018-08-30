Thursday’s College Football Scores

Charleston (WV) 35, W. Virginia St. 31
Coast Guard 33, New England Coll. 7
Frostburg St. 34, Stevenson 7
Johns Hopkins 63, Randolph-Macon 31
Maine 35, New Hampshire 7
Pace 23, Millersville 10
Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19
S. Connecticut 35, Gannon 31
UCF 56, UConn 17
Wagner 40, Bowie St. 23
West Chester 44, Bentley 6
Campbell 49, Chowan 26
E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23
Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20
Louisiana-Monroe 34, SE Louisiana 31
S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10
Samford 66, Shorter 9
UAB 52, Savannah St. 0
Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17, OT
Baldwin-Wallace 63, Alma 21
Ball St. 42, CCSU 6
Bemidji St. 38, Northern St. (SD) 17
Buena Vista 39, Hamline 27
Grand Valley St. 30, Indianapolis 7
Indiana (Pa.) 21, Ashland 17
Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0
Michigan Tech 20, Truman St. 10
Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10
Minn. Duluth 49, Minot St. 3
North Dakota 35, MVSU 7
Northwestern 31, Purdue 27
Ohio Dominican 28, California (Pa.) 23
Saginaw Valley St. 45, Alderson-Broaddus 7
Sioux Falls 27, Concordia (St.P.) 21
Harding 41, Henderson St. 17
Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17
Tarleton St. 44, Delta St. 13<
Utah 41, Weber St. 10
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.