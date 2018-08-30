Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s College Football Scores

August 30, 2018 11:56 pm
 
EAST

Charleston (WV) 35, W. Virginia St. 31

Coast Guard 33, New England Coll. 7

Frostburg St. 34, Stevenson 7

Johns Hopkins 63, Randolph-Macon 31

Maine 35, New Hampshire 7

Pace 23, Millersville 10

Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19

S. Connecticut 35, Gannon 31

UCF 56, UConn 17

Wagner 40, Bowie St. 23

West Chester 44, Bentley 6

SOUTH

Campbell 49, Chowan 26

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

Louisiana-Monroe 34, SE Louisiana 31

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

Samford 66, Shorter 9

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17, OT

MIDWEST

Baldwin-Wallace 63, Alma 21

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Bemidji St. 38, Northern St. (SD) 17

Buena Vista 39, Hamline 27

Grand Valley St. 30, Indianapolis 7

Indiana (Pa.) 21, Ashland 17

Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0

Michigan Tech 20, Truman St. 10

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Minn. Duluth 49, Minot St. 3

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Northwestern 31, Purdue 27

Ohio Dominican 28, California (Pa.) 23

Saginaw Valley St. 45, Alderson-Broaddus 7

Sioux Falls 27, Concordia (St.P.) 21

SOUTHWEST

Harding 41, Henderson St. 17

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

Tarleton St. 44, Delta St. 13<

FAR WEST

Utah 41, Weber St. 10

