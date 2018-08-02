Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Chris Tillman to a minor league contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Garrett Hampson to Albuquerque (PCL).

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF/RHP Tyler Wolfe,

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Cody White,

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released INF Ryne Willard,

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS— Signed DE Cap Capi to a one-year contract. Waived-injured DE Bryson Albright.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Terminated the contract of WR Brandon LaFell. Waived DE Ja’Von Rolland-Jones.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Nick Callender.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed CB Jason Verrett and TE Austin Roberts on injured reserve. Signed WR Marcus Peterson and CB Channing Stribling.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Dare Ogunbowale. Waived RB Dalton Crossan.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Placed RW Troy Brouwer on unconditional waivers.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Patrik Nemeth to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the contract of vice president of soccer operations Paul McDonough will be terminated on Aug. 4, so McDonough can become sporting director at Miami.

TENNIS Intercollegiate Tennis Association

ITA — Named Justin Cerny championships coordinator and member program administrator.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Announced transfer WRs Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson were granted waivers by the NCAA to play in 2018.

PROVIDENCE — Promoted Jen Rynearson to associate athletics director for media relations, Kristen Duhamel to associate athletics director of sports medicine, and Kevin Connolly to associate athletics director of external relations.

