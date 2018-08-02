Thursday’s Sports Transactions

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Chris Tillman to a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Garrett Hampson to Albuquerque (PCL).
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF/RHP Tyler Wolfe,
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Cody White,
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released INF Ryne Willard,
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS— Signed DE Cap Capi to a one-year contract. Waived-injured DE Bryson Albright.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Terminated the contract of WR Brandon LaFell. Waived DE Ja’Von Rolland-Jones.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Nick Callender.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed CB Jason Verrett and TE Austin Roberts on injured reserve. Signed WR Marcus Peterson and CB Channing Stribling.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Dare Ogunbowale. Waived RB Dalton Crossan.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Placed RW Troy Brouwer on unconditional waivers.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Patrik Nemeth to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the contract of vice president of soccer operations Paul McDonough will be terminated on Aug. 4, so McDonough can become sporting director at Miami.
|TENNIS
|Intercollegiate Tennis Association
ITA — Named Justin Cerny championships coordinator and member program administrator.
FLORIDA — Announced transfer WRs Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson were granted waivers by the NCAA to play in 2018.
PROVIDENCE — Promoted Jen Rynearson to associate athletics director for media relations, Kristen Duhamel to associate athletics director of sports medicine, and Kevin Connolly to associate athletics director of external relations.
