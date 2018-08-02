Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent RHP Marcos Molina for the remainder of the 2018 season after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated INF Jonathan Villar. Optioned INF Breyvic Valera to Norfolk (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Chris Tillman to a minor league contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Garrett Hampson to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated 3B Justin Turner from the 10-day DL. Placed INF Chase Utley on the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK METS — Activated 3B Todd Frazier from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Bobby Wahl from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Jacob Rhame to Las Vegas. Placed INF Phil Evans on the 10-day DL. Designated OF Kevin Kaczmarski for assignment.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF/RHP Tyler Wolfe.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Cody White.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released INF Ryne Willard.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Lorenzo Barcelo and INF Steve Longo. Announced the contract of LHP Bennett Parry was purchased by Chinatrust (Chinese PBL). Placed OF Emilio Bonifacio on the suspended list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Acquired C Chinanu Onuaku and cash from Houston for the rights to F Maarty Leunen and a 2020 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS— Signed DE Cap Capi to a one-year contract. Waived-injured DE Bryson Albright.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Terminated the contract of WR Brandon LaFell. Waived DE Ja’Von Rolland-Jones.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Nick Callender.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed CB Jason Verrett and TE Austin Roberts on injured reserve. Signed WR Marcus Peterson and CB Channing Stribling.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released G Nate Theaker.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Dare Ogunbowale. Waived RB Dalton Crossan.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Placed RW Troy Brouwer on unconditional waivers.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Patrik Nemeth to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the contract of vice president of soccer operations Paul McDonough will be terminated on Aug. 4, so McDonough can become sporting director at Miami.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Sean McAuley, effective Aug. 5, to become an assistant coach with Orlando City SC.

United Soccer League

LOUISVILLE CITY FOOTBALL CLUB — Named John Hackworth coach.

TENNIS Intercollegiate Tennis Association

ITA — Named Justin Cerny championships coordinator and member program administrator.

COLLEGE

COKER — Named Jon Perdue and Scott Sewell assistant directors of athletics media relations.

FLORIDA — Announced transfer WRs Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson were granted waivers by the NCAA to play in 2018.

PROVIDENCE — Promoted Jen Rynearson to associate athletics director for media relations, Kristen Duhamel to associate athletics director of sports medicine, and Kevin Connolly to associate athletics director of external relations.

VANDERBILT — Suspended QB Deuce Wallace this season over a violation of school policy.

