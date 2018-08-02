Thursday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent RHP Marcos Molina for the remainder of the 2018 season after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated INF Jonathan Villar. Optioned INF Breyvic Valera to Norfolk (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Chris Tillman to a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Garrett Hampson to Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated 3B Justin Turner from the 10-day DL. Placed INF Chase Utley on the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK METS — Activated 3B Todd Frazier from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Bobby Wahl from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Jacob Rhame to Las Vegas. Placed INF Phil Evans on the 10-day DL. Designated OF Kevin Kaczmarski for assignment.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF/RHP Tyler Wolfe.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Cody White.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released INF Ryne Willard.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Lorenzo Barcelo and INF Steve Longo. Announced the contract of LHP Bennett Parry was purchased by Chinatrust (Chinese PBL). Placed OF Emilio Bonifacio on the suspended list.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Acquired C Chinanu Onuaku and cash from Houston for the rights to F Maarty Leunen and a 2020 second-round draft pick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS— Signed DE Cap Capi to a one-year contract. Waived-injured DE Bryson Albright.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Terminated the contract of WR Brandon LaFell. Waived DE Ja’Von Rolland-Jones.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Nick Callender.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed CB Jason Verrett and TE Austin Roberts on injured reserve. Signed WR Marcus Peterson and CB Channing Stribling.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released G Nate Theaker.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Dare Ogunbowale. Waived RB Dalton Crossan.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Placed RW Troy Brouwer on unconditional waivers.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Patrik Nemeth to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the contract of vice president of soccer operations Paul McDonough will be terminated on Aug. 4, so McDonough can become sporting director at Miami.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Sean McAuley, effective Aug. 5, to become an assistant coach with Orlando City SC.
LOUISVILLE CITY FOOTBALL CLUB — Named John Hackworth coach.
|TENNIS
|Intercollegiate Tennis Association
ITA — Named Justin Cerny championships coordinator and member program administrator.
COKER — Named Jon Perdue and Scott Sewell assistant directors of athletics media relations.
FLORIDA — Announced transfer WRs Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson were granted waivers by the NCAA to play in 2018.
PROVIDENCE — Promoted Jen Rynearson to associate athletics director for media relations, Kristen Duhamel to associate athletics director of sports medicine, and Kevin Connolly to associate athletics director of external relations.
VANDERBILT — Suspended QB Deuce Wallace this season over a violation of school policy.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.