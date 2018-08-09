Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Leonys Martin on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Greg Allen from Columbus (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP J.A. Happ from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF Nomar Mazara on rehab assignment to Round Rock (PCL). Assigned LHP Brandon Mann outright to Round Rock.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Chris Rusin from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Yency Almonte to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Ross Stripling from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP-LHP Pat Venditte to Oklahoma City (PCL).

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced LHP Tim Hardy was transferred from Tri-City (NYP). Placed RHP Jairo Solis on the 7-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed OF Matt Helms.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Wirkin Estevez.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Jake Zokan. Place RHP Matt Larkins on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Fernando Cruz.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Taylor Bryant and OF Cutter McDowell. Released OF Harrison White.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Taylor Wolfe. Released INF Josh Gardiner.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Promoted Rod Higgins to vice president of basketball operations, Daniel Starkman to manager of basketball operations and Therian Williams to assistant video coordinator. Named Chelsea Lane executive director of athletic performance and sports medicine, Michael Irr strength & conditioning coach, John Dusel assistant athletic trainer/strength & conditioning, Ty Terrell assistant strength & conditioning coach, Dwight Lutz director of basketball strategy & analytics, Dipesh Mistry video coordinator, Larry Riley senior advisor, Nick Ressler coordinator of basketball operations and Victor Williams security consultant.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Deontez Alexander from reserve/injured.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Quincy Mauger. Waived C Drew Scott.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Suspended Winnipeg OL Qadr Spooner two games after testing positive for a banned substance, methasterone, under the drug policy of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Christian Dvorak to a six-year contract extension through the through 2024-25 season.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Matt Lane to a one-year contract.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Louick Marcotte.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Transferred F Janine Beckie to Manchester City (FA Women’s Super League).

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Amy Reis director of women’s basketball.

BROWN — Named Kate Refsnyder softball coach.

COLUMBIA (MO.) — Promoted Tomas Brock to associate head men’s basketball coach.

KANSAS STATE — Signed Bill Snyder, football coach, to a five-year contract through the 2022 season.

LA SALLE — Named Tom Hyham men’s & women’s water polo coach.

LSU — Suspended sophomore LB Tylor Taylor for a violation of team rules.

