Thursday’s Sports Transactions

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Kelvin Gonzalez from Kansas City for international slot money and assigned him to the Arizona League.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Jason Garcia and INF Dean Green.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Matt Vogel.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Charlie Kaser assistant equipment manager.
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed C Ryan Olsen and D Travis Brown.
|National Women’s Hockey League
BUFFALO BEAUTS — Agreed to terms D Emily Pfalzer.
BARUCH — Named Ken Diaz of the men’s and women’s tennis assistant coach.
CAMPBELL — Promoted Tyler Robinson to assistant baseball coach.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Jenn Cabral women’s assistant volleyball coach.
WAYNE STATE (MICH.) — Named Plenette Pierson women’s assistant basketball coach.
