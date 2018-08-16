Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Kelvin Gonzalez from Kansas City for international slot money and assigned him to the Arizona League.

American Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Jason Garcia and INF Dean Green.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Matt Vogel.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Charlie Kaser assistant equipment manager.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed C Ryan Olsen and D Travis Brown.

National Women’s Hockey League

BUFFALO BEAUTS — Agreed to terms D Emily Pfalzer.

COLLEGE

BARUCH — Named Ken Diaz of the men’s and women’s tennis assistant coach.

CAMPBELL — Promoted Tyler Robinson to assistant baseball coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Jenn Cabral women’s assistant volleyball coach.

WAYNE STATE (MICH.) — Named Plenette Pierson women’s assistant basketball coach.

