Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Welington Castillo on the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Josh Tomlin from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Neil Ramirez on the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday, Aug. 20. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of OF Matt Holliday from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned INF Garrett Hampson to Albuquerque.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled C Andrew Knapp from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 3B Christian Villanueva on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday, Aug. 22. Recalled INF Carlos Asuaje from El Paso (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP James D. Williams.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released OF Keury De La Cruz and LHP Francisco Gracesqui.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Alex Gunn.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Alex Ogren.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced LHP Carlos Hiraldo was transferred to the team from Tri-City (NYP).

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Chris Pennell.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Keenan Robinson on the reserve/retired list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived-injured CB Sojourn Shelton.

DETROIT LIONS — Acquired LB Eli Harold from San Francisco for an undisclosed draft pick. Waived DL JoJo Wicker.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Brandon Banks. Waived-injured WR Matt Hazel.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Waived-injured S Obi Melifonwu.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed K Chris Boswell to a five-year contract through the 2022 season.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB Charles Sims III on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Loaned Dn Robin Norell to Djurgården IF (Sweden).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Ryan Parent assistant coach for Binghamton (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Named Hayley Wickenheiser assistant director of player development. Promoted Scott Pellerin to senior director of player development and Stephane Robidas director of player development.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Chris McCarthy on a one-year contract.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Tyler Barnes.

OLYMPICS U.S. Olympic Committee

USOC — Announced the resignation of chief marketing officer Lisa Baird.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE USA — Named Troy Fullwood coordinator of baseball umpires.

CENTENARY — Named Matt Coomer tennis coach.

ETSU — Announced men’s sophomore basketball C Lucas N’Guessan tranferred from Oklahoma State.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Frank Irizarry tight ends coach and Zac Angelos running backs coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Brittany Anghel women’s soccer coordinator of operations.

