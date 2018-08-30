Thursday’s Sports Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with manager A.J. Hinch on a contract extension through the 2022 season.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 1B Albert Pujols on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 29. Reinstated OF Justin Upton from the 10-day DL. Recalled C Jose Briceno from Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded C Bobby Wilson to the Chicago Cubs for C Chris Gimenez and a player to be named or cash.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHPs Frankie Montas and J.B. Wendelken from Nashville (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryan Dull and OF Nick Martini to Nashville.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired C Chris Stewart from the Atlanta Braves for cash or a player to be named later.
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Mike Montgomery from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Alec Mills and RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL). Designated RHP Cory Mazzoni for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LHP Eric Lauer from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to El Paso (PCL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Thomas Robinson.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — F-C David West announced his retirement.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed C Doral Moore.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNAT BENGALS — Waived CB Darius Hillary.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C/G Greg Mancz to a contract extension through the 2020 season.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DE Elvis Dumervile announced his retirement.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived/injury settlement RB Charles Sims III.
READING ROYALS — Signed F Josh MacDonald.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jordan Kwas and D Alexis Vanier.
VICTORIA ROYALS — Signed D Parker Malchuk, G Connor Martin and F Cage Newans.
IAAF — Banned IAAF Council member David Okeyo, secretary general and a vice president of Kenya’s track federation, for life for corruption.
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Marcus Hilliard senior associate director of athletics for external affairs.
CLAYTON STATE — Named Ryan Erlacher director of athletics, effective Sept. 17.
DAVIS & ELKINS — Announced they have accepted full membership to join the Mountain East Conference, effective July 1, 2019.
EMORY — Named Kyle Childree men’s assistant tennis coach.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Josh Gochiz men’s assistant soccer/goalkeepers coach.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Jonathan Murray assistant wrestling coach.
SIENA — Named Tim Cox and Derrick Eccles men’s assistant lacrosse coaches.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced freshman DL Josh Belk has been declared eligible to play immediately.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.