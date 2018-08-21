Tigers 2, Cubs 1

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Almora cf 4 0 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 0 Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 1 2 0 J.Baez ss 4 0 2 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 1 Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 1 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Zobrist 2b 3 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 3 1 Schwrbr lf 4 0 1 0 Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 3 0 1 0 Cntrras c 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 L Stlla dh 4 0 0 0 V.Reyes cf 3 0 2 0 Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 31 2 11 2

Chicago 000 001 000—1 Detroit 200 000 00x—2

E_J.Iglesias (8). DP_Chicago 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 10, Detroit 6. 2B_Candelario 2 (24). HR_Rizzo (19). SB_Schwarber (4). CS_Castellanos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Hendricks L,9-10 7 10 2 2 1 3 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Detroit Zimmermann W,6-5 6 7 1 1 1 5 VerHagen H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jimenez H,18 1 0 0 0 1 2 Greene S,27-30 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:45. A_26,638 (41,297).

