Tigers 5, Twins 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Morrison dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Cave cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|2
|0
|1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gerber lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.174
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Adduci 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Jones cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Totals
|27
|5
|3
|5
|3
|6
|Minnesota
|001
|001
|001—3
|10
|1
|Detroit
|001
|220
|00x—5
|3
|2
E_Rosario (8), Candelario (8), Goodrum (9). LOB_Minnesota 7, Detroit 2. 2B_Polanco (8), Cave (9), Adrianza (15). 3B_Jones (5). HR_Goodrum (11), off Santana; Iglesias (5), off Santana. RBIs_Garver (26), Adrianza (21), Gerber (2), Iglesias 2 (47), Goodrum 2 (36). SF_Garver, Gerber.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Mauer, Kepler, Adrianza). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 5; .
Runners moved up_Kepler. GIDP_Morrison.
DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Iglesias, Adduci).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santana, L, 0-1
|6
|3
|5
|5
|2
|5
|94
|6.53
|Drake
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|6.82
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, W, 5-4
|6
|1-3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|96
|3.98
|Wilson, H, 9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.80
|Jimenez, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.28
|Greene, S, 24-27
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|4.12
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:37. A_24,849 (41,297).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.