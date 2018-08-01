Tigers 7, Reds 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peraza ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Suarez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Williams rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Ervin lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Tucker dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.291
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|2
|6
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Hicks c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Adduci 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Rodriguez ph-1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.268
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|36
|7
|14
|6
|1
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|400—4
|11
|2
|Detroit
|020
|103
|01x—7
|14
|0
a-doubled, advanced to 3rd for Adduci in the 6th.
E_Suarez (14), Ervin (2). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Casali (5), Goodrum (24), Iglesias (26), Rodriguez (1). HR_Adduci (2), off Romano. RBIs_Tucker (23), Casali 2 (7), Hamilton (22), Jones (25), Adduci (6), Iglesias 3 (44), Rodriguez (3). SB_Hamilton (23), Goodrum (8), Reyes (7). S_Iglesias.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Gennett 2, Ervin); Detroit 4 (Jones 2, Castellanos, Martinez). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 11; Detroit 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Williams, Peraza, Reyes. LIDP_Tucker. GIDP_Williams, Hicks.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Gennett, Votto); Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Adduci), (Goodrum, Iglesias, Adduci).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Romano, L, 6-9
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|0
|3
|91
|5.12
|Peralta
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6.10
|Lorenzen
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.75
|Garrett
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.68
|Hernandez
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.93
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|3.48
|VerHagen, W, 2-2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|5.77
|Stumpf, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.46
|Wilson
|0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|16
|4.10
|Coleman, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.52
|Jimenez, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.04
|Greene, S, 23-26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.11
Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Wilson pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-1, Lorenzen 1-1, Hernandez 2-0, Coleman 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:55. A_24,952 (41,297).
