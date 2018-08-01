Tigers 7, Reds 4

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peraza ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .289 Suarez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .300 Williams rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .375 Ervin lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .300 Tucker dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .256 Casali c 3 0 1 2 1 1 .291 Hamilton cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .228 Totals 35 4 11 4 2 6

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .209 Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Goodrum 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .245 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .227 Hicks c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Adduci 1b 2 2 2 1 0 0 .244 a-Rodriguez ph-1b 2 2 2 1 0 0 .194 Iglesias ss 3 1 2 3 0 0 .268 Reyes lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Totals 36 7 14 6 1 4

Cincinnati 000 000 400—4 11 2 Detroit 020 103 01x—7 14 0

a-doubled, advanced to 3rd for Adduci in the 6th.

E_Suarez (14), Ervin (2). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Detroit 7. 2B_Casali (5), Goodrum (24), Iglesias (26), Rodriguez (1). HR_Adduci (2), off Romano. RBIs_Tucker (23), Casali 2 (7), Hamilton (22), Jones (25), Adduci (6), Iglesias 3 (44), Rodriguez (3). SB_Hamilton (23), Goodrum (8), Reyes (7). S_Iglesias.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Gennett 2, Ervin); Detroit 4 (Jones 2, Castellanos, Martinez). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 11; Detroit 3 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Williams, Peraza, Reyes. LIDP_Tucker. GIDP_Williams, Hicks.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Gennett, Votto); Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Adduci), (Goodrum, Iglesias, Adduci).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Romano, L, 6-9 5 1-3 8 4 4 0 3 91 5.12 Peralta 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 6.10 Lorenzen 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 20 2.75 Garrett 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 3.68 Hernandez 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 1.93 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 2 2 0 0 0 1 32 3.48 VerHagen, W, 2-2 3 3 0 0 0 2 40 5.77 Stumpf, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.46 Wilson 0 5 4 4 0 0 16 4.10 Coleman, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.52 Jimenez, H, 15 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.04 Greene, S, 23-26 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 4.11

Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Wilson pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-1, Lorenzen 1-1, Hernandez 2-0, Coleman 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:55. A_24,952 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.