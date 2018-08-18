Tigers 7, Twins 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Adduci 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .268 Castellanos rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .290 Goodrum 2b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .233 Martinez dh 5 1 0 0 0 0 .248 Mahtook lf 3 1 1 4 1 1 .189 Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .198 Greiner c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .246 Reyes cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Totals 34 7 6 6 6 8

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .279 Rosario lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .280 Sano 3b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .227 Forsythe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Kepler cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .233 Garver c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .256 Austin dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .241 Field rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Cave ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Totals 38 5 11 5 3 8

Detroit 003 030 010—7 6 0 Minnesota 111 000 020—5 11 1

a-struck out for Field in the 6th.

E_Polanco (6). LOB_Detroit 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Candelario (21), Adduci (3), Rodriguez (3), Mauer (19), Polanco (10). HR_Mahtook (2), off Duffey; Mauer (5), off Carpenter; Austin (11), off Carpenter; Sano (11), off Carpenter; Garver (7), off Jimenez. RBIs_Mahtook 4 (12), Rodriguez 2 (7), Mauer (38), Sano (37), Garver 2 (30), Austin (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Castellanos 2, Martinez, Greiner 2); Minnesota 4 (Forsythe 2, Kepler 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 11; Minnesota 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Adduci, Rosario.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carpenter, W, 1-1 5 1-3 8 3 3 0 3 86 6.00 VerHagen, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.71 Alcantara, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 0.51 Jimenez 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 33 3.63 Greene, S, 26-29 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.86 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stewart 2 2-3 3 3 3 4 2 65 7.71 Duffey, L, 1-2 2 1-3 2 3 3 0 2 47 6.35 May 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.17 Moya 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.92 Reed 1 1 1 0 1 1 18 4.63 Drake 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.15

Inherited runners-scored_Greene 1-0, Duffey 2-0. HBP_Stewart (Mahtook), Duffey (Goodrum).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:29. A_31,904 (38,649).

