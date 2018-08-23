Tigers 7, White Sox 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .245 LaMarre lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .272 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Davidson 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231 Rondon dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .245 Moncada 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .276 Sanchez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .248 Engel cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .233 Totals 32 2 8 2 5 9

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .230 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Castellanos dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .293 Adduci 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .290 Mahtook lf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .195 Rodriguez 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .211 Greiner c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .233 Gerber cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .095 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Totals 32 7 10 7 1 7

Chicago 000 000 020—2 8 1 Detroit 000 203 20x—7 10 0

E_LaMarre (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Davidson (18), Engel 2 (16), Iglesias (30), Adduci (5), Rodriguez (4). HR_Rondon (4), off Coleman; Castellanos (19), off Shields; Mahtook (3), off Shields; Rodriguez (1), off Shields. RBIs_Rondon 2 (8), Castellanos (71), Adduci 2 (12), Mahtook (13), Rodriguez 2 (10), Greiner (7). SB_LaMarre (2). CS_Sanchez (5). SF_Greiner.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Anderson 2, LaMarre, Davidson, Moncada); Detroit 2 (Mahtook, Gerber). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Detroit 2 for 5.

GIDP_Garcia.

DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Rodriguez, Adduci).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shields, L, 5-15 6 2-3 10 7 7 1 5 110 4.59 Burr 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, W, 8-11 6 6 0 0 1 6 103 4.09 VerHagen 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 5.44 Coleman 1 1 2 2 2 0 23 3.82 Reininger 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 7.50

Inherited runners-scored_Burr 1-0. HBP_Shields (Mahtook).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:47. A_22,247 (41,297).

