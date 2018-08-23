Tigers 7, White Sox 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|LaMarre lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Davidson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Rondon dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Moncada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.276
|Sanchez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|5
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Castellanos dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Adduci 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Mahtook lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Rodriguez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.211
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Gerber cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.095
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|1
|7
|Chicago
|000
|000
|020—2
|8
|1
|Detroit
|000
|203
|20x—7
|10
|0
E_LaMarre (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Davidson (18), Engel 2 (16), Iglesias (30), Adduci (5), Rodriguez (4). HR_Rondon (4), off Coleman; Castellanos (19), off Shields; Mahtook (3), off Shields; Rodriguez (1), off Shields. RBIs_Rondon 2 (8), Castellanos (71), Adduci 2 (12), Mahtook (13), Rodriguez 2 (10), Greiner (7). SB_LaMarre (2). CS_Sanchez (5). SF_Greiner.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Anderson 2, LaMarre, Davidson, Moncada); Detroit 2 (Mahtook, Gerber). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Detroit 2 for 5.
GIDP_Garcia.
DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Rodriguez, Adduci).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shields, L, 5-15
|6
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|5
|110
|4.59
|Burr
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 8-11
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|103
|4.09
|VerHagen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|5.44
|Coleman
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|23
|3.82
|Reininger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|7.50
Inherited runners-scored_Burr 1-0. HBP_Shields (Mahtook).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:47. A_22,247 (41,297).
