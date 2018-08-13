Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 9, White Sox 5

August 13, 2018 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dlmnico dh 4 1 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 2 1 1
Y.Sanch 3b 5 1 2 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 Cstllns rf 5 2 5 5
Palka lf 5 0 3 1 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0
A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 1
Narvaez c 3 1 1 1 Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0
Moncada 2b 3 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 3 3 0
Engel cf 4 2 2 1 V.Reyes cf 3 2 1 1
Totals 34 5 11 5 Totals 34 9 12 8
Chicago 003 001 010—5
Detroit 001 120 23x—9

E_Adduci (3). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Y.Sanchez (23), Engel (14), Castellanos 2 (33), V.Martinez (13), J.McCann (13). HR_Narvaez (5), Engel (4), Castellanos (17). CS_Y.Sanchez (3), Moncada (5). SF_J.Abreu (6), A.Garcia (4), Candelario (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lopez 5 7 4 4 1 2
Gomez L,0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2
Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minaya 2-3 3 3 3 2 1
Detroit
Lewicki 4 2-3 6 3 3 3 3
VerHagen 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3
Coleman W,4-1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Wilson H,11 1 1 1 1 0 1
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Lewicki (Delmonico), by Lopez (Goodrum). WP_Lopez, Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Larry Vanover.

Advertisement

T_3:35. A_20,964 (41,297).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington