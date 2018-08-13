Tigers 9, White Sox 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Delmonico dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Sanchez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Palka lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Garcia rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Moncada 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Engel cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|3
|10
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.228
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Castellanos rf
|5
|2
|5
|5
|0
|0
|.291
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Adduci 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Mahtook lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|McCann c
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Reyes cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|8
|4
|6
|Chicago
|003
|001
|010—5
|11
|0
|Detroit
|001
|120
|23x—9
|12
|1
E_Adduci (3). LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Sanchez (23), Engel (14), Castellanos 2 (33), Martinez (13), McCann (13). HR_Narvaez (5), off VerHagen; Engel (4), off Wilson; Castellanos (17), off Gomez. RBIs_Abreu (68), Palka (48), Garcia (27), Narvaez (21), Engel (24), Candelario (45), Castellanos 5 (64), Martinez (37), Reyes (8). CS_Sanchez (3), Moncada (5). SF_Abreu, Garcia, Candelario.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Delmonico, Garcia, Narvaez 2, Moncada); Detroit 4 (Goodrum 2, Martinez, Mahtook). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Detroit 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Reyes, Iglesias. GIDP_Iglesias.
DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|5
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|91
|4.40
|Gomez, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|30
|5.00
|Avilan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.53
|Minaya
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|36
|4.50
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lewicki
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|82
|4.89
|VerHagen
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|25
|6.10
|Coleman, W, 4-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.60
|Wilson, H, 11
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.83
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.61
Inherited runners-scored_VerHagen 2-0. HBP_Lewicki (Delmonico), Lopez (Goodrum). WP_Lopez, Minaya.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:35. A_20,964 (41,297).
