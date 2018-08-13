Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 9, White Sox 5

August 13, 2018 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Delmonico dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Sanchez 3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .243
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .264
Palka lf 5 0 3 1 0 2 .238
Garcia rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .244
Narvaez c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .281
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Moncada 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .221
Engel cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .227
Totals 34 5 11 5 3 10
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 2 2 1 1 2 1 .228
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Castellanos rf 5 2 5 5 0 0 .291
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .239
Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .193
McCann c 4 3 3 0 0 1 .229
Reyes cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .226
Totals 34 9 12 8 4 6
Chicago 003 001 010—5 11 0
Detroit 001 120 23x—9 12 1

E_Adduci (3). LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Sanchez (23), Engel (14), Castellanos 2 (33), Martinez (13), McCann (13). HR_Narvaez (5), off VerHagen; Engel (4), off Wilson; Castellanos (17), off Gomez. RBIs_Abreu (68), Palka (48), Garcia (27), Narvaez (21), Engel (24), Candelario (45), Castellanos 5 (64), Martinez (37), Reyes (8). CS_Sanchez (3), Moncada (5). SF_Abreu, Garcia, Candelario.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Delmonico, Garcia, Narvaez 2, Moncada); Detroit 4 (Goodrum 2, Martinez, Mahtook). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Detroit 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Iglesias. GIDP_Iglesias.

Advertisement

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 5 7 4 4 1 2 91 4.40
Gomez, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 30 5.00
Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.53
Minaya 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 36 4.50
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lewicki 4 2-3 6 3 3 3 3 82 4.89
VerHagen 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 25 6.10
Coleman, W, 4-1 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.60
Wilson, H, 11 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.83
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 0.61

Inherited runners-scored_VerHagen 2-0. HBP_Lewicki (Delmonico), Lopez (Goodrum). WP_Lopez, Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:35. A_20,964 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington