Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers add Blackwood as player to be named in deal for Fiers

August 18, 2018 5:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have acquired minor league right-hander Nolan Blackwood from Oakland as a player to be named in the deal that sent pitcher Mike Fiers to the A’s.

Fiers was dealt to Oakland earlier this month for two players to be named or cash.

The 23-year-old Blackwood has gone 6-3 with a 4.08 ERA in 39 relief appearances this year with Double-A Midland. He is 9-10 with a 3.56 ERA in 101 career minor league appearances.

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington