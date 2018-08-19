Listen Live Sports

Tigers go with Farmer after mix-up

August 19, 2018 2:13 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Detroit Tigers had to change their starting pitcher for their game at Minnesota after a mix-up with Jacob Turner.

The Tigers had planned to go with Turner, but the right-hander hadn’t met a required 10-day waiting period since being designated for assignment on Aug. 10.

Instead, Detroit recalled left-hander Daniel Stumpf from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday and Buck Farmer made his first start of the season. Farmer went 5-5 with a 6.75 ERA in 11 starts for the Tigers last year.

Stumpf takes the roster spot of right-hander Zach McAllister, who was designated for assignment after Saturday’s 7-5 victory over the Twins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

