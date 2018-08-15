Timbers-United, Sums

Portland 1 0—1 D.C. United 1 3—4

First half_1, Portland, Armenteros, 8 (Polo, Blanco), 35th minute. 2, D.C. United, Rooney, 2 (Asad), 43rd.

Second half_3, D.C. United, Fisher, 1 (Acosta), 47th. 4, D.C. United, Rooney, 3, 68th. 5, D.C. United, Mattocks, 9 (Segura), 92nd.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella; D.C. United, Bill Hamid.

Yellow Cards_Arriola, D.C. United, 33rd; Canouse, D.C. United, 72nd; Acosta, D.C. United, 73rd; Mattocks, D.C. United, 93rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Charles Morgante, Logan Brown. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_18,219 (20,000)

___

Lineups

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco (Tomas Conechny, 73rd), Diego Chara, Lawrence Olum, Andy Polo (Andres Flores, 61st), Diego Valeri (Dairon Asprilla, 78th); Samuel Armenteros.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Oniel Fisher, Joseph Mora, Kofi Opare; Luciano Acosta (Ulises Segura, 81st), Paul Arriola (Zoltan Stieber, 70th), Yamil Asad, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Wayne Rooney (Darren Mattocks, 86th).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.