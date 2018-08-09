Titans-Packers Stats

Tennessee 7 3 0 7—17 Green Bay 7 0 7 17—31 First Quarter

Ten_D.Jennings 4 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 10:22.

GB_J.Williams 8 pass from Hundley (Crosby kick), 7:05.

Second Quarter

Ten_FG Succop 23, 12:02.

Third Quarter

GB_Bouagnon 1 run (Crosby kick), 7:15.

Advertisement

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 41, 13:26.

GB_Valdes-Scantling 15 pass from Boyle (Crosby kick), 3:49.

GB_Kumerow 52 pass from Boyle (Crosby kick), 2:37.

Ten_Semisch 9 pass from Falk (Barnard kick), 1:42.

A_74,098.

___

Ten GB First downs 18 31 Total Net Yards 302 445 Rushes-yards 20-79 32-89 Passing 223 356 Punt Returns 1-0 1-(minu Kickoff Returns 4-131 3-61 Interceptions Ret. 1-3 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-37-0 25-47-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 3-16 Punts 4-40.3 2-41.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 14-124 10-74 Time of Possession 24:26 35:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Wadley 9-27, Fluellen 3-21, Henry 3-11, D.Lewis 2-8, Mariota 1-7, Dawkins 1-6, Gabbert 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Bouagnon 11-25, Judd 6-19, Kizer 3-18, J.Williams 5-16, Montgomery 3-9, Boyle 4-2.

PASSING_Tennessee, Mariota 2-3-0-42, Gabbert 9-15-0-76, Falk 10-19-0-105. Green Bay, Hundley 9-14-1-108, Kizer 9-18-0-134, Boyle 7-15-0-130.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Burnett 3-24, Wadley 3-11, Ross 2-31, Dawkins 2-23, Semisch 2-17, N.Williams 1-38, Shippen 1-22, Sharpe 1-20, Batson 1-18, T.Taylor 1-9, D.Jennings 1-4, Firkser 1-3, Fluellen 1-2, Veasy 1-1. Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 5-101, St. Brown 4-61, Kumerow 3-76, Moore 3-27, D.Adams 2-57, Allison 2-12, Yancey 2-10, Tonyan 1-10, J.Williams 1-8, R.Smith 1-7, Bouagnon 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.