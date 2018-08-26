Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Titans remove wide receiver Rishard Matthews off PUP list

August 26, 2018 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews has passed his physical and been removed from the physically unable to perform list.

The Titans announced the roster move Sunday. They also placed receiver Michael Campanaro on injured reserve.

Matthews has been cleared to practice after missing all of the team’s offseason program and most of the preseason. He has led the Titans with 1,740 yards receiving and 13 touchdown catches over the past two seasons. Only three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker has more catches than Matthews’ 118 in that span.

Over the past two years, Matthews ranks ninth among NFL players with at least 100 catches, averaging 14.7 yards per catch.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Matthews signed a one-year contract extension with Tennessee last week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Malaysian marines complete CARAT simulation for enhanced cooperation

Today in History

1951: Truman speech broadcast coast-to-coast