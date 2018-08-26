Titans remove wide receiver Rishard Matthews off PUP list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews has passed his physical and been removed from the physically unable to perform list.

The Titans announced the roster move Sunday. They also placed receiver Michael Campanaro on injured reserve.

Matthews has been cleared to practice after missing all of the team’s offseason program and most of the preseason. He has led the Titans with 1,740 yards receiving and 13 touchdown catches over the past two seasons. Only three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker has more catches than Matthews’ 118 in that span.

Over the past two years, Matthews ranks ninth among NFL players with at least 100 catches, averaging 14.7 yards per catch.

Advertisement

Matthews signed a one-year contract extension with Tennessee last week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.