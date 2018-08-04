Toronto FC-Atlanta United, Sums

Toronto 1 1—2 Atlanta 0 2—2

First half_1, Toronto, Giovinco, 5 (Auro), 46th minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Martinez, 24 (penalty kick), 53rd. 3, Atlanta, Martinez, 25 (Villalba), 67th. 4, Toronto, Ricketts, 1 (Osorio), 91st.

Goalies_Toronto, Alex Bono; Atlanta, Brad Guzan.

Yellow Cards_Bono, Toronto, 52nd; Giovinco, Toronto, 60th; Remedi, Atlanta, 72nd; Larentowicz, Atlanta, 74th.

Red Cards_Mavinga, Toronto, 95th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Cameron Blanchard. 4th Official_Marcos DeOliveira.

A_45,191 (72,243)

Lineups

Toronto_Alex Bono; Auro (Marky Delgado, 59th), Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta (Ryan Telfer, 87th), Gregory van der Wiel; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Victor Vazquez (Tosaint Ricketts, 81st); Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron, Julian Gressel, Kevin Kratz (Miles Robinson, 84th), Chris McCann, Eric Remedi; Josef Martinez (Romario Williams, 80th), Hector Villalba (Brandon Vazquez, 90th).

