Toronto FC-Earthquakes, Sums

August 19, 2018 12:43 am
 
Toronto 0 1—1
San Jose 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto, Janson, 1 (van der Wiel,l Giovinco), 59th minute. 2, San Jose, Wondolowski, 7, 77th.

Goalies_Toronto, Alex Bono; San Jose, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Kashia, San Jose, 52nd.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Jason White. 4th Official_Daniel Radford.

A_17,456 (18,000)

Lineups

Toronto_Alex Bono; Nick Hagglund, Jason Hernandez, Ashtone Morgan (Gregory van der Wiel, 58th), Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Jay Chapman, Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio; Jordan Hamilton (Sebastian Giovinco, 58th), Lucas Janson (Drew Moor, 66th).

San Jose_Andrew Tarbell; Florian Jungwirth, Guram Kashia, Nick Lima, Joel Qwiberg; Luis Fernandes, Anibal Godoy, Jahmir Hyka (Christopher Wehan, 64th), Valeri Qazaishvili; Magnus Eriksson (Dominic Oduro, 89th), Danny Hoesen (Chris Wondolowski, 64th).

