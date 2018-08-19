Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trailing 1-0, Cologne responds with 9 goals in German Cup

August 19, 2018 12:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Dynamo Berlin quickly regretted scoring first against Cologne in the first round of the German Cup on Sunday.

Cologne — relegated from the Bundesliga last season — responded by putting nine goals past its fourth-tier opponents to win 9-1 in the Olympiastadion.

Simon Terodde scored four for Cologne, his first goal coming only two minutes after Dynamo midfielder Patrik Twardzik opened the scoring in the 19th.

Leipzig also came from behind to beat fourth-tier Viktoria Cologne 3-1, and Hannover defeated third-division Karlsruher SC 6-0.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Leipzig finished with 10 men after new signing Marcelo Saracchi was sent off on his competitive debut for bringing down Viktoria’s Patrick Koronkiewicz as the last defender.

Augsburg made hard work of beating fourth-tier Steinbach Haiger 2-1.

Defending champion Eintracht Frankfurt was knocked out at the first hurdle on Saturday, when Bayern Munich struggled to overcome fourth-tier SV Drochtersen/Assel 1-0.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence