The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Trump meets with FIFA president to talk World Cup

August 28, 2018 3:46 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of FIFA, soccer’s international organization, is presenting President Donald Trump with a gift he might actually want to use.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino gave Trump several tokens during a meeting in the Oval Office Tuesday, including red and yellow penalty cards that he joked could be useful in Trump’s interactions with the press.

Infantino was meeting with Trump to discuss the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will be hosting alongside Canada and Mexico.

Infantino predicts the 2026 edition will be the biggest sporting event in the world.

Trump will not be in office in 2026, even if he wins a second term, but joked that perhaps his term could be extended.

Trump’s youngest son, Barron, is a big soccer fan.

