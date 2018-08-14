Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

August 14, 2018 3:08 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated C-UTL Blake Swihart from the 10-day DL. Designated C Dan Butler for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Brian Baker from Colorado to complete an earlier trade.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Scott Plaza. Signed RHP Robbie Coursel and LHP Mario Samuel.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Robert Calvano.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Zack Dodson.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP John Brownell. Placed RHP Matt Larkins on the inactive list

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of LHP David Rollins to Seattle (AL) and the contract of LHP Alex Demchak to Boston (AL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Austin Wolf. Released WR Rashad Ross.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Roquan Smith.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released CB Orlando Scandrick. Waived-injured LB Alex McCalister.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LS Tanner Doll and LB Doug Parrish. Activated LBs Adam Konar and Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga from the six-game injured list. Released WR Sam Giguere, LB Jeremiah Kose and OL Kelvin Palmer.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Ryan Ellis to an eight-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Steven Santini to a three-year contract.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Agreed to terms with D Kevin Montgomery on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Announced special advisor to the chancellor for athletics Dave Hart has agreed to a three-month extension.

JOHNSON C. SMITH — Announced the resignation of sports information director K.C. Culler.

