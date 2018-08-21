Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed SS Didi Gregorius on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 20. Recalled INF Luke Voit from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired INF Daniel Murphy from Washington for INF Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named or cash consideration.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Derek Law to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Chris Stratton from Richmond (EL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded 1B Matt Adams to St. Louis for cash considerations. Recalled INF Adrian Sanchez and OF Andrew Stevenson from Syracuse (IL). Placed LHP Tommy Milone on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 20. Reinstated RHP Kelvin Herrera from the 10-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed LHP Austin Wright.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Sold the contract of OF Dillon Thomas to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Recalled INF Trey Dawson from Tri-City (NYP). Assigned INF Colton Shaver to Buies Creek (Carolina).

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Justin Lemanski.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Baltimore CB Jimmy Smith, without pay, for the first four regular-season games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

NFL — WR Victor Cruz announced his retirement.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed P Jon Ryan to a one-year contract. Released K Tyler Davis.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Jacob Judd.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Matt Weiser. Waived TE Colin Jeter.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a contract extension with WR Rishard Matthews through 2019. Agreed to terms with LBs Jeff Knox, Nyles Morgan and Deontae Skinner. Waived LBs Brandon Chubb and Davond Dade and OL Matt Diaz.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Anthony Peluso to a one-year, two-way contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Announced the resignation of Randy Lee, assistant general manager.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Terrance Amorosa to a one-year contract.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Fired Jim Gabarra, coach and general manager. Named assistant coach Tom Torres interim coach and Chris Hummer general manager.

COLLEGE

LA SALLE — Named Katie Rhodes women’s lacrosse coach.

TEMPLE — Named Morgyn Seigfried associate athletic director for digital strategy and production.

