The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tulane welcomes transfer McMillan from LSU

August 25, 2018 7:50 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former LSU reserve quarterback Justin McMillan has been added to the Green Wave roster as a graduate transfer.

McMillan graduated from LSU earlier this month, making the 6-foot-3, Cedar Hill, Texas, native eligible to play for another school immediately.

The Green Wave, which announced the addition of McMillan on Saturday evening, already has fifth-year senior Jonathan Banks in place as the incumbent from last season.

With Tulane opening the season on Thursday night against Wake Forest, McMillan is likely to serve as a backup to Banks.

But McMillian used only two seasons of eligibility at LSU and could also compete for the starting job in 2019.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

