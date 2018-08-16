Twins 15, Tigers 8

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Adduci 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.292
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Martinez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|b-Gerber ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Mahtook lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.190
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.223
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|6
|6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Forsythe 2b
|5
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|1-Cave pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Polanco ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.291
|Sano 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.226
|Austin dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.216
|Garver c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Kepler cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Field rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|a-Rosario ph-rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Adrianza lf-2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.244
|Totals
|38
|15
|15
|15
|4
|10
|Detroit
|200
|320
|100—
|8
|10
|3
|Minnesota
|350
|007
|00x—15
|15
|0
a-flied out for Field in the 6th. b-flied out for Martinez in the 7th.
1-ran for Forsythe in the 7th.
E_Candelario (9), Mahtook (1), Rodriguez (5). LOB_Detroit 8, Minnesota 6. 2B_Castellanos (34), Goodrum (25), Martinez (15), Mauer (18), Forsythe 2 (14). HR_Castellanos (18), off Santana; Mahtook (1), off Santana; McCann (7), off Santana; Goodrum (13), off Reed; Polanco (2), off Liriano; Sano (10), off Liriano; Adrianza (5), off McAllister. RBIs_Castellanos 2 (68), Goodrum (40), Martinez (40), Mahtook 2 (8), McCann 2 (33), Forsythe 2 (21), Polanco 4 (20), Sano 3 (36), Austin (26), Garver 2 (28), Adrianza 2 (23), Rosario (68). CS_Austin (2). SF_Polanco, Austin.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Castellanos, Mahtook, McCann, Reyes 2); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Austin, Adrianza). RISP_Detroit 1 for 10; Minnesota 7 for 10.
Runners moved up_Martinez, Adduci.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liriano, L, 3-8
|1
|2-3
|5
|8
|4
|3
|1
|56
|4.72
|Reininger
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|7.71
|Alcantara
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0.54
|McAllister
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|21
|6.20
|Wilson
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|32
|3.97
|Jimenez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.33
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.96
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santana
|4
|7
|7
|7
|3
|2
|72
|8.03
|May, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|42
|1.35
|Reed
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|32
|4.73
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|6.34
Santana pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-3, May 3-2. HBP_Greene (Kepler).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Libka.
T_3:35. A_25,108 (38,649).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.