Twins 4, Tigers 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .270 Rosario rf-lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .296 Forsythe 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .238 Sano 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .224 Austin dh 4 1 1 2 1 2 .224 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .280 Field cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209 a-Cave ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Adrianza lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Kepler rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Wilson c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .165 Totals 35 4 9 3 6 7

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .202 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .238 1-Gerber pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .174 Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .232 Adduci 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .276 McCann c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .222 Reyes lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Totals 34 3 9 3 3 6

Minnesota 001 021 000—4 9 0 Detroit 010 000 002—3 9 0

a-flied out for Field in the 7th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Rosario (29). 3B_Adduci (1). HR_Austin (9), off Liriano; Goodrum (12), off Hildenberger. RBIs_Rosario (67), Austin 2 (25), Goodrum 2 (38), McCann (31). CS_Goodrum (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Rosario, Polanco 3, Cave 2); Detroit 2 (Jones, McCann). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; Detroit 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Sano, Wilson, Austin. GIDP_Iglesias.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 6-9 7 7 1 1 2 4 111 3.49 May, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.93 Hildenberger, S, 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 2 25 4.74 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Liriano, L, 3-7 5 6 3 3 4 3 86 4.42 McAllister 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 5.06 Alcantara 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 0.66 Coleman 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.71 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.59

WP_Liriano, Alcantara, Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:09. A_26,991 (41,297).

