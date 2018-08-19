Twins 5, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.230
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Adduci 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.291
|Mahtook lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Gerber cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.105
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|6
|10
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.294
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Sano 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Kepler cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Cave rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Garver c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Austin 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|1-Adrianza pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|3
|6
|Detroit
|010
|003
|000—4
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|002
|200
|01x—5
|7
|0
a-singled for Gerber in the 9th.
1-ran for Austin in the 7th.
E_Goodrum (10). LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 4. 2B_Candelario (22), Martinez (17), Adduci (4), Polanco (11). HR_Kepler (16), off Reininger; Cave (5), off Reininger; Rosario (22), off Wilson. RBIs_Goodrum (41), Adduci 2 (9), Rosario 2 (71), Polanco (21), Kepler (45), Cave (23). CS_Adrianza (1). SF_Rosario.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Castellanos, Goodrum 2, McCann, Gerber); Minnesota 1 (Sano). RISP_Detroit 2 for 10; Minnesota 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Martinez, Candelario, Castellanos, Mauer. GIDP_Martinez, Forsythe.
DP_Detroit 2 (McCann, Iglesias), (Candelario, Adduci); Minnesota 1 (Forsythe, Polanco, Austin).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Farmer
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|41
|4.47
|Reininger
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|8.18
|Stumpf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|6.59
|Wilson, L, 1-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|33
|4.04
|Coleman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.52
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|7
|99
|4.55
|Magill, BS, 1-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|3.68
|Rogers
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.51
|Hildenberger, W, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|4.48
Odorizzi pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-2, Coleman 2-0, Magill 3-3, Hildenberger 1-0.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:16. A_27,917 (38,649).
