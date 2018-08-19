Twins 5, Tigers 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .226 Iglesias ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .265 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .290 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 1 1 2 .230 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .248 Adduci 1b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .291 Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .184 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Gerber cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .105 a-Reyes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Totals 34 4 8 3 6 10

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Rosario lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .294 Polanco ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280 Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224 Kepler cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .234 Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Cave rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .275 Garver c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Austin 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .250 1-Adrianza pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Totals 29 5 7 5 3 6

Detroit 010 003 000—4 8 1 Minnesota 002 200 01x—5 7 0

a-singled for Gerber in the 9th.

1-ran for Austin in the 7th.

E_Goodrum (10). LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 4. 2B_Candelario (22), Martinez (17), Adduci (4), Polanco (11). HR_Kepler (16), off Reininger; Cave (5), off Reininger; Rosario (22), off Wilson. RBIs_Goodrum (41), Adduci 2 (9), Rosario 2 (71), Polanco (21), Kepler (45), Cave (23). CS_Adrianza (1). SF_Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Castellanos, Goodrum 2, McCann, Gerber); Minnesota 1 (Sano). RISP_Detroit 2 for 10; Minnesota 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Candelario, Castellanos, Mauer. GIDP_Martinez, Forsythe.

DP_Detroit 2 (McCann, Iglesias), (Candelario, Adduci); Minnesota 1 (Forsythe, Polanco, Austin).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Farmer 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 41 4.47 Reininger 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 30 8.18 Stumpf 2 0 0 0 1 3 27 6.59 Wilson, L, 1-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 33 4.04 Coleman 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.52 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi 5 4 4 4 2 7 99 4.55 Magill, BS, 1-1 2 2 0 0 2 2 39 3.68 Rogers 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.51 Hildenberger, W, 3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 29 4.48

Odorizzi pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-2, Coleman 2-0, Magill 3-3, Hildenberger 1-0.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:16. A_27,917 (38,649).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.