The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Twins 5, Tigers 4

August 17, 2018 11:07 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .226
Adduci 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .260
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .292
Goodrum 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .234
Martinez dh 3 0 3 1 1 0 .251
1-Iglesias pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .264
Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .185
McCann c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .227
Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .196
Gerber cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .114
b-Reyes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .221
Totals 32 4 10 3 4 8
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Forsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Rosario lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .295
Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Austin dh 3 1 2 1 0 1 .226
Cave cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Field rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .202
Adrianza 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .242
a-Mauer ph-1b 1 1 1 3 0 0 .274
Wilson c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .173
Totals 29 5 5 5 0 7
Detroit 000 201 001—4 10 0
Minnesota 000 001 40x—5 5 0

a-homered for Adrianza in the 7th. b-walked for Gerber in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 2. 2B_Candelario (20), Goodrum (26), Martinez (16). HR_Rosario (21), off Boyd; Austin (10), off Boyd; Mauer (4), off Coleman. RBIs_Castellanos (69), Martinez (41), Rodriguez (5), Rosario (69), Austin (27), Mauer 3 (37). S_Adduci.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Candelario, McCann 2). RISP_Detroit 3 for 7; Minnesota 1 for 1.

Runners moved up_Goodrum, McCann. GIDP_Castellanos, Mahtook, Rodriguez 2.

DP_Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Forsythe, Adrianza), (Forsythe, Adrianza), (Sano, Forsythe, Adrianza), (Gibson, Polanco, Adrianza).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, L, 7-11 6 1-3 4 4 4 0 7 97 4.27
Coleman, BS, 3-3 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 18 3.58
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 7-9 7 8 3 3 3 5 102 3.51
Moya, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.12
Magill, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 33 3.86
Rogers, S, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Coleman 2-2, Rogers 2-0. HBP_Boyd 2 (Cave,Field). WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, John Libka; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:43. A_26,605 (38,649).

