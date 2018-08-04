Twins 6, Royals 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Herrera rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.195
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|0
|10
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Rosario lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Morrison dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.208
|Kepler rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.231
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|Cave cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|6
|9
|Kansas City
|002
|020
|000—4
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|030
|021
|00x—6
|11
|0
LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Polanco (6), Sano (12). HR_Perez (19), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Gordon (25), Perez 2 (55), Duda (39), Mauer (34), Polanco (10), Forsythe (14), Sano 2 (30), Cave (16). SB_Merrifield (25). CS_Kepler (4). SF_Duda.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Duda, Herrera 2); Minnesota 4 (Forsythe, Sano, Garver 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; Minnesota 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Duda, Forsythe. GIDP_Dozier.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Merrifield); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fillmyer
|3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|70
|3.86
|Flynn, L, 2-3
|2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|54
|4.07
|Adam
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|5.67
|McCarthy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.80
|Maurer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|10.69
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|75
|4.60
|Moya, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|7.36
|May, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.50
|Hildenberger, H, 15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.54
|Rogers, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.09
|Rodney, S, 23-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.24
Adam pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Adam 1-0, McCarthy 1-0, Moya 1-0. HBP_Odorizzi (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:21. A_22,236 (38,649).
