Twins 6, Royals 4

August 4, 2018 2:08 am
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .301
Gordon lf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .244
Perez c 3 1 2 2 0 0 .235
Duda 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .234
Herrera rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .195
Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209
O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .269
Totals 35 4 10 4 0 10
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .276
Rosario lf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .298
Polanco ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .290
Morrison dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .191
Forsythe 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .208
Kepler rf 1 1 0 0 3 0 .231
Sano 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .214
Cave cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .275
Garver c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Totals 33 6 11 6 6 9
Kansas City 002 020 000—4 10 0
Minnesota 030 021 00x—6 11 0

LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Polanco (6), Sano (12). HR_Perez (19), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Gordon (25), Perez 2 (55), Duda (39), Mauer (34), Polanco (10), Forsythe (14), Sano 2 (30), Cave (16). SB_Merrifield (25). CS_Kepler (4). SF_Duda.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Duda, Herrera 2); Minnesota 4 (Forsythe, Sano, Garver 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; Minnesota 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Duda, Forsythe. GIDP_Dozier.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Merrifield); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fillmyer 3 5 3 3 3 3 70 3.86
Flynn, L, 2-3 2 1-3 5 3 3 2 3 54 4.07
Adam 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 19 5.67
McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.80
Maurer 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 10.69
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 75 4.60
Moya, W, 1-0 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 19 7.36
May, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 4.50
Hildenberger, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.54
Rogers, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.09
Rodney, S, 23-29 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.24

Adam pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Adam 1-0, McCarthy 1-0, Moya 1-0. HBP_Odorizzi (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:21. A_22,236 (38,649).

