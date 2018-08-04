Twins 6, Royals 4

|Kansas City
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|E.Rsrio lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|S.Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mrrison dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|R.Hrrra rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|B.Phllp cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cave cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|Kansas City
|002
|020
|000—4
|Minnesota
|030
|021
|00x—6
DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_J.Polanco (6), Sano (12). HR_S.Perez (19). SB_Merrifield (25). CS_Kepler (4). SF_Duda (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Fillmyer
|3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Flynn L,2-3
|2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Adam
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McCarthy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maurer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Moya W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|May H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hildenberger H,15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodney S,23-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Adam pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Odorizzi (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:21. A_22,236 (38,649).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.