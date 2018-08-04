Twins 6, Royals 4

Kansas City Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 5 2 3 0 Mauer 1b 4 0 1 1 A.Grdon lf 4 0 2 1 E.Rsrio lf 5 2 2 0 S.Perez c 3 1 2 2 J.Plnco ss 5 0 2 1 Duda 1b 3 0 0 1 Mrrison dh 4 1 1 0 R.Hrrra rf 4 0 1 0 Frsythe 2b 3 1 1 1 B.Phllp cf 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 1 1 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 1 0 Sano 3b 4 1 2 2 O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 Cave cf 3 0 1 1 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 Garver c 4 0 1 0 Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 33 6 11 6

Kansas City 002 020 000—4 Minnesota 030 021 00x—6

DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_J.Polanco (6), Sano (12). HR_S.Perez (19). SB_Merrifield (25). CS_Kepler (4). SF_Duda (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Fillmyer 3 5 3 3 3 3 Flynn L,2-3 2 1-3 5 3 3 2 3 Adam 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 1 Maurer 1 1 0 0 0 0 Minnesota Odorizzi 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 Moya W,1-0 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 May H,1 1 1 0 0 0 3 Hildenberger H,15 1 1 0 0 0 2 Rogers H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rodney S,23-29 1 0 0 0 0 1

Adam pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Odorizzi (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:21. A_22,236 (38,649).

