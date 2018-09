U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Eugene Country Club Eugene, Ore. Yardage: 6,821; Par 72 Semifinals

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa., def. Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa, 2 and 1.

Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif., def. Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa., 2 up.

Quarterfinals

Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa, def. Jerry Rose, Sarasota, Fla., 3 and 2.

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa., def. Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga., 4 and 3.

Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif., def. Ned Zachar, Bedford, N.Y., 6 and 4.

Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa., def. Craig Davis, Chula Vista, Calif., 1 up.

