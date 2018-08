By The Associated Press

Sunday At The Golf Club of Tennessee Kingston Springs, Tenn. Yardage: 6,386; Par: 71 Championship (36 holes)

Kristen Gillman, Austin, Texas, def. Jiwon Jeon, South Korea, 7 and 6.

