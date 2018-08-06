UConn’s mascot becomes part of wedding party

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — The Siberian Husky that serves as the mascot for the University of Connecticut is taking on a new role: assistant ring bearer for two university alumni.

Jonathan XIV, was an assistant ring bearer for Daniel and Holly Bronko last month as they tied the knot in Simsbury. He had the ring box on his collar as he walked up the aisle.

Jonathan also had brought the engagement ring to Daniel, 24, as he surprised Holly, 28, with a proposal. The engagement video became a social media sensation.

The South Windsor pair had met in 2013 while studying elementary education and working at UConn’s recreation center.

Advertisement

After Daniel kissed the bride, Holly bent down during the wedding photo shoot and got a lick on the face from Jonathan.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.