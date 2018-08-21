UEFA president Ceferin formally nominated for re-election

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has been formally nominated for re-election by his home federation in Slovenia.

The federation says it sent a formal proposal to UEFA ahead of a Nov. 7 deadline for potential candidates to apply. The election will be on Feb. 7 in Rome.

The Italian soccer federation also published a statement to “express gratitude for Ceferin for making UEFA even more of a leader on the world stage, also thanks to the extraordinary development of its club and international competitions.”

Ireland and Norway, on behalf of six Nordic and Scandinavian federations, also support Ceferin for a second term.

Ceferin was elected in September 2016 to complete the term begun by Michel Platini, who was banned by FIFA.

