UMass romps to 63-15 win over Duquesne

August 25, 2018 10:12 pm
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Andrew Ford passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns and Bilal Ally rushed for 109 yards and a score on just nine carries as Massachusetts romped to 63-15 win over Duquesne in the opener for both teams Saturday night.

UMass backup quarterback Ross Comis tossed two TD passes and ran for a score as the Minutemen used a balanced offense to turn back the Dukes, who were playing UMass for the first time and an FBS team for just the second time in school history. Marquis Young ran for 90 yards and a TD on 15 carries, while wide receiver Andy Isabella ran it in from 14 yards on his only carry. Isabella also had five receptions for 131 yards — hooking up with Comis for a 60-yard score in the first quarter and scoring from 44 yards out on a pass from Ford in the third.

Daniel Parr completed 16 of 29 passes for 123 yards and a TD for the Dukes, but the junior also threw three interceptions, including one that was returned 60 yards for a score by Brice McAllister. Parr also ran for 32 yards and a TD.

