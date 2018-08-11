Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Union-Revolution, Sums

August 11, 2018 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 2 1—3
New England 0 2—2

First half_1, Philadelphia, Elliott, 1 (Medunjanin), 14th minute. 2, Philadelphia, Elliott, 2, 24th.

Second half_3, New England, Farrell, 2 (Penilla), 46th. 4, New England, Zahibo, 4 (Fagundez), 64th. 5, Philadelphia, Picault, 5 (penalty kick), 76th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake; New England, Matt Turner.

Yellow Cards_Blake, Philadelphia, 57th; Picault, Philadelphia, 63rd; Delamea Mlinar, New England, 75th; Rowe, New England, 93rd.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Referee_Allen Chapman.

Referee— Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Jason White. 4th Official_Marcos Deoliveira.

A_19,516 (20,000)

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal, Haris Medunjanin (Warren Creavalle, 77th), Fafa Picault (Derrick Jones, 80th); Cory Burke (Fabian Herbers, 61st), C.J. Sapong.

New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Brandon Bye, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Zahibo (Kelyn Rowe, 80th), Teal Bunbury, Luis Alberto Caicedo, Diego Fagundez (Brian Wright, 84th); Juan Agudelo, Cristian Penilla.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington