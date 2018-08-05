Union-Timbers, Sums

Philadelphia 0 0—0 Portland 0 3—3

First half_None.

Second half_1, Portland, Valeri, 8 (penalty kick), 58th minute. 2, Portland, Asprilla, 1 (penalty kick), 84th. 3, Portland, Guzman, 1 (Valeri), 87th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake; Portland, Jeff Attinella.

Yellow Cards_Bedoya, Philadelphia, 90th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Jeremy Hanson; 4th Official_Farhad Dadkho.

A_22,000 (22,000)

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Fabinho, Jack Elliott, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Warren Creavalle, Borek Dockal (Haris Medunjanin, 74th), Marcus Epps (Fafa Picault, 58th), Fabian Herbers, Derrick Jones (Alejandro Bedoya, 66th); C.J. Sapong.

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell, Zarek Valentin; Diego Chara, David Guzman, Lawrence Olum, Andy Polo, Diego Valeri; Samuel Armenteros (Dairon Asprilla, 75th).

