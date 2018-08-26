United-Red Bulls, Sums

D.C. United 0 0_0

New York 0 1_1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Red Bulls, Kaku, 4, 56th minute.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Travis Worra; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_New York, Wright-Phillips, 9th; Kaku, 37th. D.C. United, Stieber, 63rd; Arriola, 88th; Segura, 90th.

Referee_Dave Gantar, Canada. Assistant Referees_Mike Kampmeinert, USA; Oscar Mitchell Carvalho, Canada; Alex Chilowicz, USA. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira, USA.

A_22,324.

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Tyler Adams, Derrick Etienne (Alex Muyl, 71st), Kaku (Sean Davis, 86th), Daniel Royer (Andreas Ivan, 71st), Marc Rzatkowski; Bradley Wright-Phillips.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Oniel Fisher, Joseph Mora, Kofi Opare; Luciano Acosta (Ulises Segura, 80th), Paul Arriola, Yamil Asad (Zoltan Stieber, 49th), Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Wayne Rooney (Darren Mattocks, 79th).

